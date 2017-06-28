McGinn penned a two-year deal with Carolina on Wednesday.

After logging just 57 games last season, McGinn will likely be tasked with a bigger role heading into 2017-18. In addition to being in the lineup more frequently, the winger could see more minutes beyond his 12:00 average. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of taking his performance to the next level -- including registering seven points in three outings in mid-January -- but will need to improve his consistency if he is going to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...