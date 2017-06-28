Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Secures extension
McGinn penned a two-year deal with Carolina on Wednesday.
After logging just 57 games last season, McGinn will likely be tasked with a bigger role heading into 2017-18. In addition to being in the lineup more frequently, the winger could see more minutes beyond his 12:00 average. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of taking his performance to the next level -- including registering seven points in three outings in mid-January -- but will need to improve his consistency if he is going to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.
