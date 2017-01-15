Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Stays hot with four-point outburst
McGinn scored a goal and added three assists with three shots on net during Saturday's win over the Islanders.
With four goals and three assists during his current three-game point streak, McGinn is officially heating up. However, before overreacting to the recent outburst, it would be wise to remember he had just one goal and five points through his prior 24 contests. He's still just a player to monitor outside of cavernous seasonal settings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Notches pair of goals in win over Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Breaks 10-game drought with two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Collects two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Out again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Absent Saturday with upper-body ailment•