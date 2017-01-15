McGinn scored a goal and added three assists with three shots on net during Saturday's win over the Islanders.

With four goals and three assists during his current three-game point streak, McGinn is officially heating up. However, before overreacting to the recent outburst, it would be wise to remember he had just one goal and five points through his prior 24 contests. He's still just a player to monitor outside of cavernous seasonal settings.

