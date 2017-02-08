Bickell, who is dealing with multiple sclerosis, said he's aiming to return during a homestand Feb. 17-26, NHL.com reports.

Bickell skated prior to Tuesday's game against the Capitals as part of his conditioning regimen. Fortunately, the winger said that he has responded well to treatment for the serious disease, adding that he'd welcome the opportunity of going on an official conditioning stint with AHL Charlotte before returning for an NHL game. While it appears that Bickell still has some hurdles to clear in his recovery, there's no questioning this guy's heart and dedication to the game of hockey. Here's hoping he continues to progress so well.