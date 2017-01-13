Hurricanes' Bryan Bickell: Skates with team at practice Thursday
Bickell (illness) wore a non-contact yellow jersey at Thursday's practice, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
It's great to see Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, taking gradual steps to getting back on the ice. Bickell reportedly remains very upbeat about the treatment he's receiving, although there is still no timetable for his return to action. He remains out indefinitely until further notice.
