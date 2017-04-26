Booth stopped all 25 shots he faced in QMJHL Saint John's 5-0 win over Chicoutimi in Game 3 of the QMJHL Semifinals on Tuesday.

Traded from Quebec to Saint John earlier in the season, Booth has been stellar since joining the QMJHL's best team in late December, and he has been even better in the playoffs. He is sporting a 1.55 GAA and .925 save percentage in 10 postseason contests for the Seadogs and his stock has risen steadily since the Hurricanes made him the 93rd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Booth signed his entry-level deal with Carolina in mid-March.