Booth stopped all 25 shots he faced in QMJHL Saint John's 5-0 win over Chicoutimi in Game 3 of the QMJHL Semifinals on Tuesday.
Traded from Quebec to Saint John earlier in the season, Booth has been stellar since joining the QMJHL's best team in late December, and he has been even better in the playoffs. He is sporting a 1.55 GAA and .925 save percentage in 10 postseason contests for the Seadogs and his stock has risen steadily since the Hurricanes made him the 93rd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Booth signed his entry-level deal with Carolina in mid-March.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...