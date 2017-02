Ward allowed five goals Saturday on the way to a 5-2 loss to the Stars. He made 22 saves.

Ward got off to a queasy start -- the Stars scored three goals in the first 6:11 of the game -- but he settled down after that. The Stars play a speed game and their relentless attack had the Canes backpedalling from the outset. Ward had run up three straight wins prior to the loss and should return to his average ways soon enough.