Ward saved just 34 of 41 shots during Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.

At least the onslaught came at the hands of the highest-scoring team in the league. However, Ward also connected on a blocker punch to the head of Patric Hornqvist during the game, so there could be disciplinary action to follow. The veteran goalie is currently riding along his best fantasy campaign since the 2010-11 season, and expecting a chink in his armor to be exposed isn't out of the question. Keep your expectations in check with Ward going forward.