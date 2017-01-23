Ward will be between the pipes against the Capitals on Monday.

After the seven-goal shelling at the hands of the Penguins on Friday, Ward will face off against the fifth best scoring team in the league in Washington -- 3.22 goals per game. The netminder has struggled to come away with wins on the road, posting a 5-10-5 record as the visiting team. If nothing else, fantasy owners may want to pursue other options in the blue paint given the 32-year-old's matchup Monday.