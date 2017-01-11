Ward stopped 24 of 27 shots en route to a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

He gave up a goal to Cam Atkinson just 1:08 into the game and later allowed the Jackets to rally back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits, but the 'Canes were able to pull away in the third frame. Ward hasn't been an exciting netminder to own -- he's allowed either two or three goals in nine straight starts, a span in which he owns a subpar .908 save percentage -- but he's been picking up a surprising number of wins, and his GAA is assisted by a surprisingly choking Carolina defense that has only let the opposition fire 30-plus shots against Ward twice in his last 15 starts.