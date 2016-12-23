Ward stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Ward was far less busy than Sabres counterpart Robin Lehner, who faced 33 shots and stopped 31. The 32-year-old veteran put in a nearly identical performance in a victory over Buffalo last time out, and has now consecutive starts after winning only two of his previous 10 appearances. Extending this winning streak won't be easy with the Bruins, Penguins and Blackhawks next on the docket for Carolina.