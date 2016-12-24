Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Captures third straight victory
Ward stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Bruins on Friday.
The 32-year-old enters the Christmas break on a three-game winning streak, having allowed just four goals in his last 187:41. With this performance, Ward also improves his stellar home numbers. He is 8-2-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .931 save percentage at PNC Arena.
