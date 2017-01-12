Ward will patrol the blue paint for Friday's matchup with Buffalo.

Despite allowing a trio of pucks to tickle the twine in each of his last two outings, Ward has recorded back-to-back wins thanks to his offense. On the year, the 32-year-old has posted a 2.31 GAA with a pair of shutouts, so he is certainly capable of stepping up his game against the Sabres.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola