Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending cage against Sabres
Ward will patrol the blue paint for Friday's matchup with Buffalo.
Despite allowing a trio of pucks to tickle the twine in each of his last two outings, Ward has recorded back-to-back wins thanks to his offense. On the year, the 32-year-old has posted a 2.31 GAA with a pair of shutouts, so he is certainly capable of stepping up his game against the Sabres.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Beats Jackets despite unappealing stat line•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Protecting crease Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Earns victory over Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Penciled in to start Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Losses tough road test to Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Will complete back-to-back set•