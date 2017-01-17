Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending net in Columbus
Ward will face pucks from the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Ward hasn't been outstanding over his last four starts, but he's done just enough and has gotten lots of offensive support on his way to four consecutive wins, including one against Columbus at home on Jan. 10. The 32-year-old backstop may have it harder this time around, as the Blue Jackets are averaging 3.76 goals per game at Nationwide Arena.
