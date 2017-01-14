Ward stopped 36 of 38 Sabres shots in Friday's 5-2 win.

Ward looked as fresh as ever in his 18th consecutive start, making exactly 12 saves in every period for his second-best save total of the season. He has been on quite a roll of late, with wins in three straight and four of his past five. It would make sense for the Hurricanes to finally give the veteran a break by starting backup Michael Leighton against the lowly Islanders on Saturday, but then again Ward has played both legs of the team's last five back-to-back sets.