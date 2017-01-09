Ward stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

Despite this being his third start in four nights and sixth start in nine days, Ward was no worse for wear and bounced back from a tough loss Friday night. Ward has been an absolute work horse, starting in 33 of Carolina's 40 games this season. The only goaltenders who have appeared in more are Martin Jones and Cam Talbot. Most impressively, Ward's numbers are better than last season, as he is 15-12-6 with a .915 save percentage and 2.28 GAA.