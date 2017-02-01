Ward faced only 16 shots from the Flyers on Tuesday, stopping 15 of them en route to a 5-1 victory.

This was quite a sad showing by the Flyers, who managed just four shots in the first period and two in the second before showing a bit more desperation in the final frame. Ward won't complain, as he's now ended the four-game losing skid in which he was tagged for 19 goals. The 'Canes have generally excelled at shot prevention in front of their veteran netminder this year, but that's only served to lower his fantasy value even more than his mediocre 2.58 GAA and sub-mediocre .907 save mark.