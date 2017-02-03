Ward will be a game-time decision for Friday's home clash with the Oilers, as he departed morning skate prematurely.

The veteran puck stopper was named the starter for the upcoming contest as early as Wednesday morning, but evidently he's encountered some type of issue that could jeopardize his chances of drawing the next start. Hurricanes coach Bill Peters added that he's waiting for more clarity on the situation, but if Ward can't suit up, then it could be Eddie Lack leading his team out for warmups for the evening's contest. If you were planning on using a Carolina goalie for daily fantasy purposes, consider setting your lineup closer to the time that lineups lock.