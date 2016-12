Ward will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Penguins, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ward has been red-hot lately, earning three consecutive victories while posting an outstanding 1.28 GAA and .950 save percentage over his last three starts. The veteran netminder will look to pick up his 13th win of the season in a highly unfavorable matchup with Pittsburgh's league-leading offense.