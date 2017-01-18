Ward allowed four goals on 19 shots and was yanked around the halfway mark of Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

So ends his four-game winning streak. Ward also allowed four goals in his last start, Saturday against the Islanders, but his offense pulled that game out for him. Although Ward's stats are currently a tick better than they've been over the last few years, he's no more than a league-average netminder even in the best of times.