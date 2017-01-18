Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gives up four goals, gets pulled
Ward allowed four goals on 19 shots and was yanked around the halfway mark of Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jackets.
So ends his four-game winning streak. Ward also allowed four goals in his last start, Saturday against the Islanders, but his offense pulled that game out for him. Although Ward's stats are currently a tick better than they've been over the last few years, he's no more than a league-average netminder even in the best of times.
