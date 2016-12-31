Ward saved 27 of 29 shots during Friday's 3-2 victory against the Blackhawks.

Ward is finishing December strong, winning four of the last five. In that span, the netminder has given up just nine goals. To cap off a solid month, you can throw in one shutout and only two games allowing over three tallies.

