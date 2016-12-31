Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gives up two to Chicago in victory
Ward saved 27 of 29 shots during Friday's 3-2 victory against the Blackhawks.
Ward is finishing December strong, winning four of the last five. In that span, the netminder has given up just nine goals. To cap off a solid month, you can throw in one shutout and only two games allowing over three tallies.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Saves just 23 shots in loss to Pens•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Captures third straight victory•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Will tend twine Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Beats Sabres again•