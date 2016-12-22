Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Guarding goal Thursday
Ward will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's matchup in Buffalo, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Ward returns to the starter's net after receiving a night off Monday. His play has been less than stellar of late and it can't be chalked up to the play of his defense -- he's faced 26 shots or fewer in each of his last five starts, during which time he's allowed 12 total goals and managed only two wins. The veteran netminder will face a Sabres team Thursday that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.19 goals per game.
