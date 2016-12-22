Ward will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's matchup in Buffalo, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Ward returns to the starter's net after receiving a night off Monday. His play has been less than stellar of late and it can't be chalked up to the play of his defense -- he's faced 26 shots or fewer in each of his last five starts, during which time he's allowed 12 total goals and managed only two wins. The veteran netminder will face a Sabres team Thursday that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.19 goals per game.