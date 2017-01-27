Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Hit with fourth straight loss despite solid effort
Ward turned away 26 of 28 shots against the visiting Kings on Thursday, but Peter Budaj sent him to the loss column with a shutout on the other end.
That marks four straight losses for Ward, but it's still a massive improvement on the first three, in which he gave up a gut-wrenching 17 goals on 85 shots. Hot and cold stretches are to be expected from Ward, but on the balance of it, he's been a worse goalie than he was last year. The veteran's volume is the only thing propping up his fantasy value.
