Ward turned away 26 of 28 shots against the visiting Kings on Thursday, but Peter Budaj sent him to the loss column with a shutout on the other end.

That marks four straight losses for Ward, but it's still a massive improvement on the first three, in which he gave up a gut-wrenching 17 goals on 85 shots. Hot and cold stretches are to be expected from Ward, but on the balance of it, he's been a worse goalie than he was last year. The veteran's volume is the only thing propping up his fantasy value.