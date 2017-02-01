Ward will tend to the home net against the Oilers on Friday. This is based on a report from Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer, stating that the Hurricanes will not make any lineup changes from the last game.

Carolina's loyal netminder had time to fiddle his thumbs in his start against the Flyers on Thursday, as he saw a mere 16 shots en route to a 5-1 win. He'll have two more days to rest before his next start, while the Oil will be working the second half of a back-to-back by the time they reach Ward and the 'Canes. As it stands now, Edmonton is the eighth-ranked offense in the league.