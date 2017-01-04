Ward faced only 17 shots in Tuesday's game, stopping 15 en route to a 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

He wasn't tested much, but the Devils got to the veteran just enough. Ward's now posted sub-.900 save marks in three of his last four games despite giving up a not-terrible 10 goals in that span. The Hurricanes' defense has done a surprisingly good job of keeping pucks away from the veteran netminder, which is working out pretty well for him -- Ward's sitting on a career-best 2.32 GAA despite his mediocre .914 save percentage.