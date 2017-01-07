Ward saved 22 of 24 shots during Friday's loss to Chicago.

Ward continues to provide solid fantasy results with 14 wins, a .915 save percentage and 2.27 GAA, but after posting a .907 save percentage and 2.58 GAA through 150 games over the previous four years, the sustainability of Ward's current run is questionable. He entered Friday's game with an incredible .910 save percentage while shorthanded, which ranks third among all goalies with at least 100 minutes of shorthanded time. Still, even with some negative regression ahead, Ward's stranglehold on the No. 1 job is strong and volume will help buoy his fantasy value.