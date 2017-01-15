Ward saved 28 of 32 shots during Friday's win over the Islanders.

The veteran goalie has won four straight games with a .909 save percentage and 12 goals allowed. While he's currently having his best fantasy campaign since 2010-11, a statistical decline is also likely ahead. It isn't out of the question to try to move Ward with a sell-high pitch while he's stringing together wins. Upcoming dates with Columbus (twice), Pittsburgh, Washington and Los Angeles aren't favorable matchups.

