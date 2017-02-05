Ward allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Islanders on Saturday.

It was nice to see Ward win his third straight, but it's been an inconsistent several weeks for the Hurricanes netminder. Ward posted a 2.30 GAA and .916 save percentage from the start of December to Jan. 13, but over the next four games, he owned a 6.03 GAA and .821 save percentage. The following three games just prior to Saturday, he posted a 1.34 GAA and .942 save percentage. Nothing happened Saturday to suggest his inconsistencies won't continue.

