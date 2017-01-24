Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes just 19 saves in loss to Caps
Ward allowed six goals on 25 shots during Monday's lopsided loss to Washington.
Ward has now allowed 21 goals over his past four games and posted a disastrous .821 save percentage during the slide. The veteran goalie has been overachieving for much of the season, and his current slide shouldn't be overly surprising. After all, it's been a tough stretch of the schedule, and Ward posted an underwhelming .907 over 150 games through the previous four seasons. It's likely best to view him as nothing more than a middling No. 3 goalie for your virtual club going forward.
