Ward allowed six goals on 25 shots during Monday's lopsided loss to Washington.

Ward has now allowed 21 goals over his past four games and posted a disastrous .821 save percentage during the slide. The veteran goalie has been overachieving for much of the season, and his current slide shouldn't be overly surprising. After all, it's been a tough stretch of the schedule, and Ward posted an underwhelming .907 over 150 games through the previous four seasons. It's likely best to view him as nothing more than a middling No. 3 goalie for your virtual club going forward.