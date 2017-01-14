Ward will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Islanders.

Ward was sharp in his last start, stopping 36 of the 38 shots he faced en route to a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Friday. The veteran goaltender will look to pick up his 18th win of the season in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 2.53 goals per game on the road this season, 12th in the NHL.