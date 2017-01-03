Ward will guard the crease Tuesday against the Devils.

Ward has stumbled a bit in recent outings, surrendering eight goals in his last three starts to post a 1-2-0 record over that span. However, Ward has won four of his last six starts between the posts and figures to see a steady workload with Eddie Lack's timeline uncertain.

