Ward will defend the cage Friday as the home starter against the Blackhawks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Carolina is averaging 27.5 shots against per contest -- fourth best in the NHL -- on top of boasting the league's best penalty kill. This has been huge for Ward, as he's already been sent between the pipes 28 times in 34 games. The tenured 'Cane has maintained a 2.27 GAA and .917 save percentage -- he's near career bests in both categories, and thus makes for a serviceable fantasy play in a number of formats.