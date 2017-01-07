Ward will start in goal against the Bruins at home Sunday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ward has already played in 33 games this season, averaging roughly 26.5 shots against per contest. He's 15-15-4 lifetime against a B's team that could end up winded with back-to-back games on tap Saturday and Sunday.

