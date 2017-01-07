Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Penciled in to start Sunday
Ward will start in goal against the Bruins at home Sunday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Ward has already played in 33 games this season, averaging roughly 26.5 shots against per contest. He's 15-15-4 lifetime against a B's team that could end up winded with back-to-back games on tap Saturday and Sunday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Losses tough road test to Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Will complete back-to-back set•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Stops 21 to beat Blues•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tending twine Thursday against St. Louis•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Loses despite light workload•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Named Tuesday's starter•