Ward will guard the posts in Tuesday's tilt with the Blue Jackets, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ward is set to make his 17th consecutive appearance in net, dating back to a Dec. 4 contest with Tampa Bay. During that span, the 32-year-old netminder went 8-5-2 with a 2.37 GAA and .910 save percentage. The Saskatchewanian backstop will have no easy task in the home matchup as he'll be facing a Columbus bunch that averages 3.33 goals per game, third in the NHL.