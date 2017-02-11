Ward has been tabbed to start in Saturday afternoon's road contest against the Stars.

This was a late starting announcement from the team, perhaps because Ward has historically struggled against the Stars -- 3-3-1 record, 3.98 GAA and .861 save percentage. Surprisingly, despite being in the league for 11 years and running, the Alberta native has seen Dallas only eight times.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola