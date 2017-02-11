Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Rare draw against Dallas on tap
Ward has been tabbed to start in Saturday afternoon's road contest against the Stars.
This was a late starting announcement from the team, perhaps because Ward has historically struggled against the Stars -- 3-3-1 record, 3.98 GAA and .861 save percentage. Surprisingly, despite being in the league for 11 years and running, the Alberta native has seen Dallas only eight times.
