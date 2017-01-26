Ward will be in the cage for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

The days of Ward being a reliable fantasy option are long gone, with the 2011-12 season being the last time he had a save percentage north of .910. While the Kings aren't a team that score a lot of goals, Ward's play has been trending down at an alarming rate. Over his last four games, Ward is 1-3-0 with a 6.03 GAA and .821 save percentage.