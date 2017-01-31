Ward will start in goal for Tuesday's tilt against Philadelphia, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 2006 Conn Smythe Trophy-winner has struggled this season, but turned in an encouraging performance in his last start, stopping 26 of 28 shots despite taking a loss. Regardless of how well he plays, Ward will find it difficult to get into the win column unless the team in front of him can start scoring goals again (five in their last five games).