Ward saved 23 of 26 shots during Wednesday's loss to the Penguins.

After winning three straight games with a .950 save percentage and a 1.28 GAA, this was a tough spot to extend the hot stretch. After all, Pittsburgh entered the game with an incredible 15-2-2 home record. Ward entered the game with a respectable .918 save percentage and solid 2.24 GAA, but he's won just 12 games, and the 32-year-old netminder is likely currently overachieving. Don't forget, he's posted an underwhelming .910 save percentage and 2.63 GAA over the previous five seasons.