Ward will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Penguins, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Ward hasn't been great of late, posting a 3.55 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last four appearances, but has played well enough to post an impressive 4-1-0 record over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 19th win of the season in a highly unfavorable matchup with the Penguins' league-leading offense.