Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Friday against Pittsburgh
Ward will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Penguins, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.
Ward hasn't been great of late, posting a 3.55 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last four appearances, but has played well enough to post an impressive 4-1-0 record over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 19th win of the season in a highly unfavorable matchup with the Penguins' league-leading offense.
