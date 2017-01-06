Ward stopped 21 of 23 Blues shots in Thursday's 4-2 victory.

Ward had posted a save percentage below .900 in seven of his past 12 coming in, and didn't clear that bar by much with a .913 mark here. Despite the recent slump, the 32-year-old veteran is sitting on a career best 2.27 GAA to go with a 14-11-6 record through 32 appearances.