Ward will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blues.

Ward has struggled of late, posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.58 GAA and a sub-par .897 save percentage over his last four appearances. The 32-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a tough matchup with a Blues team averaging 2.82 goals per game this season, 10th in the NHL.