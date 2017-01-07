Ward will start in goal Friday night against the Blackhawks, who are playing host to the contest, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Ward actually played Thursday night, but only saw 23 shots en route to a win over the Blues. Evidently, Hurricanes coach Bill Peters is not concerned about working the 32-year-old goalie on both sides of the back-to-back set, and why should he be? Ward has turned back the clock with a 14-11-6 record, 2.27 GAA and .915 save percentage. He's there if you need him in daily contests.