Ward (undisclosed) led the team onto the ice for pregame warmups and will start Friday against the visiting Oilers.

Ward left Friday's morning skate early and it wasn't made clear whether he'd still be able to man the blue paint against Edmonton. However, he appears good to go and will look to earn win No. 20 of the season in what will be his 43rd appearance. The Oilers have averaged 2.85 goals per game this season -- third in the Western Conference -- and have two of the NHL's top-12 scorers in Connor McDavid (59 points, which leads the league) and Leon Draisaitl (47), so Ward will likely have his work cut out for him in this one.