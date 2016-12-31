Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Will start Saturday in Tampa Bay
Ward will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Lightning, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Ward has played well throughout the month of December, posting a 6-2-3 record while maintaining a 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage over 12 appearances. The veteran netminder will look to end the month on a high note by picking up his 14th win of the campaign in a tough matchup with a Lightning squad that's averaging 2.81 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.
