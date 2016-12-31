Ward will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Lightning, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Ward has played well throughout the month of December, posting a 6-2-3 record while maintaining a 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage over 12 appearances. The veteran netminder will look to end the month on a high note by picking up his 14th win of the campaign in a tough matchup with a Lightning squad that's averaging 2.81 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.

