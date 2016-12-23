Ward will be between the pipes for Friday's home tilt against Boston.

Ward looked stellar Thursday, stopping 22 of 23 shots, so instead of getting a day off, he'll be back in the crease for the second game of the back-to-back. He's played in the last eight for Carolina, notching a respectable .910 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA. The Bruins pose an odd matchup, as they've put up the third most shots per game in the league (33.7), but only four teams are scoring less frequently than Boston with its 2.31 goals average.