Ward allowed just one goal on 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 victory against the Oilers.

Ward continues to be electric at home, moving to 15-5-1 in 22 starts. He has been money at PNC Arena, while going just 5-11-5 in 21 road outings. Fantasy owners and DFS owners will want to lean upon Ward heavily with the Hurricanes are in Raleigh, and go another way when he is tending the twine on the road.