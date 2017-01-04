Hurricanes' Daniel Altshuller: Heads back to minors
Altshuller was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Initially, the thought was that Altshuller would stick around with Eddie Lack out indefinitely due to a concussion, but at least for now, he heads back to the minors with veteran Michael Leighton getting the call-up. Altshuller has yet to make his NHL debut.
