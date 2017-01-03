Altshuller was called up from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Altshuller will fill in as the backup for Cam Ward as Eddie Lack (illness) remains out of the lineup. The 22-year-old Altshuller has played in a combined 12 games in the ECHL and AHL this year in which he logged a 6-2-1 record. Even if Lack is out long-term, Altshuller is unlikely to get a lot of NHL ice time this year, severely limiting his fantasy value.