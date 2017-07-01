Hurricanes' Dennis Robertson: Inks contract with Carolina
Robertson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Robertson hasn't earned any NHL time yet in his professional career, which isn't surprising when you see his stats. A measly six goals and 10 assists in 65 games during the 2016-17 AHL season won't turn any heads, so don't be surprised if he stays in the minors again this season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...