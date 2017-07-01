Robertson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Robertson hasn't earned any NHL time yet in his professional career, which isn't surprising when you see his stats. A measly six goals and 10 assists in 65 games during the 2016-17 AHL season won't turn any heads, so don't be surprised if he stays in the minors again this season.

