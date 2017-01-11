Ryan notched a goal and an assist along with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

He isn't known for his offensive contributions, but the 30-year-old -- who's spent most of his career overseas -- has quietly assumed a first-line role with the Hurricanes, skating alongside Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask. Ryan has racked up five points in the last four games, and he's averaged close to 17 minutes of ice time in that span, although he did dip to only 13:58 (his lowest mark since Dec. 23) in this game. Considering what he's done in the past -- particularly his dominance in Austria and Sweden -- there's no reason to think he won't produce a relatively steady (if not necessarily spectacular) drip of points the rest of the way, at least as long as he continues playing such a major part in Carolina's forward mix.