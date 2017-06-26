Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Re-ups with Carolina on one-year deal
Ryan re-signed Monday with the Hurricanes on a one-year, $1.42 million contract, Chip Rutherford of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Rather than letting Ryan attract interest as an undrafted free agent this summer, the Hurricanes opted to get ahead of any market for the depth center. Though he didn't make his NHL debut until his age-28 season, Ryan showed plenty of promise in his first full campaign at the game's highest level in 2016-17. He accrued 11 goals and 29 points in 67 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Helpers in three straight•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Nets game-winner late against Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Scratched Sunday versus Maple Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Contributes two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Two goals Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Three-assist game pushes point streak to four•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...