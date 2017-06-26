Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Re-ups with Carolina on one-year deal

Ryan re-signed Monday with the Hurricanes on a one-year, $1.42 million contract, Chip Rutherford of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Rather than letting Ryan attract interest as an undrafted free agent this summer, the Hurricanes opted to get ahead of any market for the depth center. Though he didn't make his NHL debut until his age-28 season, Ryan showed plenty of promise in his first full campaign at the game's highest level in 2016-17. He accrued 11 goals and 29 points in 67 games.